McMaster Funeral Home
86 Franklin St
Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-0838
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMaster Funeral Home
86 Franklin St
Braintree, MA 02184
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Francis of Assisi Church
South Braintree Square
Donna M. Balcom


1939 - 2019
Donna M. Balcom Obituary
Donna M. Balcom, wife of the late Donald Balcom, and daughter of the late Mary Fontana, passed away peacefully at the age of 80, on July 20, 2019. She is survived by sister, Jaqueline and husband Jack; brother, Jerry and wife Christine; and her children, Kimberly West and husband Robert, Karyn Mahoney and John Buonpane and John Balcom. She was the dear grandmother of Brenden Mahoney and wife Heather, Matthew, Amanda and Daniel West and Jennifer and Joseph Balcom. She was the great-grandmother of Isabella Autumn; and the loving aunt to many nieces, nephews and Godchildren. Donna stayed at home to raise her children, then went to work, finally retiring in her 70s. Some of Donnas amazing qualities included her sincerity, courage, and sense of humor. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Harbor House, 11 Condito Road, Hingham, MA 02043. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 25, at 10:30 a.m. in Saint Francis of Assisi Church, South Braintree Square. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Braintree, Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. Interment in Blue Hill Cemetery. For information and directions, please visit www.McMasterfh.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 23, 2019
