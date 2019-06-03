|
Donna M. (Bethune) Crosby, 76, a lifelong resident of Holbrook, passed away May 31, 2019. Born in Boston, she was a daughter of the late Mary and Arthur Bethune. She was retired co-owner and office manager for Tri-Town Sewerage and Construction in Holbrook for her late husband Wayne D. Crosby. Donna enjoyed dancing, dining out, socializing and entertainment. She was a member of Winthrop Congregational Church in Holbrook. Donna was the beloved mother of Donna Crosby-Signorine and her husband Michael Signorine of Holbrook and Wayne D. Crosby Jr.; loving grandmother of Tylor Signorine and his wife Cat (Catherine), Devon Signorine, Daniel Hatch and his wife Ana, Wayne Crosby and Sean Crosby; great-grandmother of Ava Hatch; sister of Gertrude Ricci, Robert Bethune and Diane, Richard Bethune and Linda, Henry Bethune and Joanne, Ruth Assetta and Dominic, Wesley Bethune and Kerri, Mary Allen and Joe and the late Lloyd Bethune (and Marcia) and Dorothy Levrault; and an aunt of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Wednesday (June 5), 4 - 7 p.m. and a 7 p.m. prayer service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. Cremation and private committal. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Winthrop Congregational Church, 16 North Franklin St., Holbrook, MA 02343 www.winthropchurch.com. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 3, 2019