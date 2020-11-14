Donna Marie (Eno) DeLuca, age 65, of Weymouth passed away after a long illness with family by her side on Friday, November 13, 2020. Donna was born and raised in Roslindale. She married her husband Michael in 1977 prior to settling in Weymouth where they raised a family together. Donna worked for the Quincy Courthouse and Rockland Federal Credit Union before ten years as a unit coordinator at South Shore Hospital. She enjoyed cruises with her husband and trips to Ogunquit, Maine, but most of all enjoyed spending time with her family. Donna is survived by her husband, Michael DeLuca of Weymouth, her children, Steven DeLuca of Pembroke, Joseph DeLuca of Weymouth, and Michael DeLuca Jr. of Middleboro, her grandchildren, Cashel, Calum, and Crew, and her siblings, Kathy DiCarlo, Steven Blake, James Blake, Lisa Watts, and Barbara Brash. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the funeral Mass for Donna on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the St. Francis Xavier Church located at 234 Pleasant St., S. Weymouth. Cremation will follow the Mass. Funeral arrangements for Donna are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located in Weymouth. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com
to leave a message of condolence for the family.