Donna M. (McEvoy) Rolfe of Quincy, passed away October 15, 2019, after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. Though she was a lifelong Quincy resident, she spent the last year of her life living in Westford, with her eldest daughter's family including her granddaughter, Georgia Anne, who she adored. She enjoyed local and world history, politics and was a devoted supporter of the democratic party. She enjoyed following the latest trends, pop culture, and the weather. She was a strong proponent of education and spent time volunteering for the PTO when her children were in grade school. She enjoyed the ocean and especially loved days spent at Nantasket beach and family vacations to West Dennis. She appreciated music and enjoyed musical theatre and attending concerts. Donna was a graduate of North Quincy High school in 1969 and had many jobs over the years including working as a manager at New England Telephone Company. She eventually started work at Unitronics where she worked her way up to be the Vice President of Operations for their U.S office. She was a great mentor to many young professionals entering the company and embodied what it was to be a wise business woman. She was a fiercely independent woman and took great pride in raising her daughters to be the same. After the death of her mother, Virginia McEvoy, Donna became the matriarch of her family and was very smart, very strong, and truly a woman before her time with a wicked sense of humor. She was a force to be reckoned with and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Beloved daughter of the late Robert and Virginia McEvoy of Quincy. Former wife and best friend of the late Charles Rolfe. Loving mother of Carolyn Rolfe Brooks and her husband Todd of Westford and Renee Rolfe Tomasini and her husband Joseph of Brighton. Cherished sister of Robert McEvoy and his wife Barbara of Quincy, Carol McEachern and her husband James of Carver, Richard McEvoy and his wife Mary of Plymouth, Charles McEvoy and his wife Denise of Quincy, and Susan Kearns and her husband Michael of Braintree. Devoted grandmother of Georgia Anne Brooks, who gave her so much joy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews who adored her. Donnas family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston for their tremendous care and compassion during her time there. They will be forever grateful. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Donna may be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Office of Development, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, 330 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 19, 2019