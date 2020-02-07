|
Donna Rae Leopardi, 79, of Mansfield, passed away on February 4, 2020. She was the beloved mother to Carol and her husband Richard Gibbons of Kingston, Sharon Schneier and her husband David of Raleigh, NC, and the late James Leopardi Jr. of Mansfield. Daughter of the late Orville and Rae (Burritt) Blalock. Sister to the late Robert Blalock. Cherished grandmother to Amanda Moak, David and Mike Leopardi, Spencer and Benjamin Schneier, and Andrew Gibbons. Donna also leaves her late former husband James Leopardi Sr. Donna worked for over 20 years with Putnam Investments, and also was a VNA hospice caregiver. A time of visitation will take place on Saturday, February 15, from 10-10:30 with a funeral service set to begin at 10:30 at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St. (Rte. 106), Kingston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VNA Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 7, 2020