Dora L. (Sandonato) Giglio, age 96, a lifelong Quincy resident, passed away peacefully, Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Atrium at Faxon Woods in Quincy, surrounded by her loving family, in the comfort of her cherished memories. Dora was born in Quincy, to the late Frank A. and Jennie E. (Faiella) Sandonato and was a graduate of Quincy High School. During World War II, she was proud to have served at the former Fore River Shipyard in Quincy, assisting in the war effort helping to build ships as one of the famous "Rosie the Riveters". She was a dedicated homemaker and mother. Well-known for her cooking, she loved Sunday dinners and holiday celebrations with family and friends. In her later years, Dora enjoyed sharing her treasured recipes with the next generations of her family. Dora's passion was for her family and she loved and supported all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beloved wife for sixty-one years of the late Ignatius F. "Kelly" Giglio. Devoted mother of Richard J. Kinny-Giglio and his spouse James Kinny-Giglio of Weymouth, Michael J. Giglio and his wife Valerie of Boynton Beach, Fla., John P. Giglio and his partner Jay Hutchinson of Marshfield, and the late Francis M. Giglio. Much-loved mother-in-law of Ulla B. (Lynch) Giglio of Quincy. Loving grandmother of Joy McNulty and her husband Duffy of Stow, and Francis M. Giglio Jr. and his wife Melissa of Hong Kong, China. Cherished great-grandmother of Matthew McNulty, Abigail McNulty, Francis M. "Trey" Giglio III, Jake Kelly Giglio, and Blake Campbell Giglio. One of five siblings, she was the dear sister of Frances A. Spadorcia of Braintree, and sister-in-law of Lydia E. Sandonato of Quincy She was predeceased by Mary E. Laugelle, Anthony G. Sandonato, and Eleanor T. Cook. Dora is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Friday, June 28, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Thursday 4 - 8 p.m. Interment Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dora's memory may be made to the Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Avenue, Boston, MA 02118. The Giglio family would like to express their appreciation to the caring staff and healthcare providers at the Atrium at Faxon Woods, Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care of Norwood, Brookdale Senior Living of Quincy, and VNA Care Boston for their dedication and loving care for Dora. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 25, 2019