Doreen Cole

Doreen Lateefy Cole of Hingham, passed away October 21, 2020, at the age of 76. Born in Providence, R.I., to parents Steven and Lateefy (Maloof) Cole, Doreen was a South Shore girl her whole life. She was a graduate of Hull High School and went on to study at Northeastern University. Being a longtime resident of Hingham and bouncing back from Rockland also, Doreen had numerous jobs in the human resources field. She wore many hats in the HR world for a few medical agencies and other varied companies. Doreen is survived by her nephews, Richard Olsen of Weymouth, Michael Olsen of Hull; and her niece, Stacey Kehoe and her husband Jody of Cohasset. She is also survived by her treasured great-nieces and nephew, Sarah, Samantha and Jody Jr. Visiting hours will be held at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond St., Hingham, on Monday, Oct. 26, from 4-6 p.m. Private funeral services will be held at a future date. For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com
.