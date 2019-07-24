|
|
Doreen J. (Spence) Ouimet of Weymouth, formerly of Dorchester, entered into rest July 18, 2019, at the age of 85. She was the beloved wife of the late Phillip A. Ouimet; dear daughter of the late James M. Spence and Janet N. (Miller) Spence; devoted mother of Mark Ouimet of Plymouth and Carol Ouimet of Weymouth; cherished grandmother of James "Jay" Ouimet and his wife Amanda of Carver, Danielle (Ouimet) Drane and her husband Brendan of Plymouth; and great-grandmother of Jack and Alice Ouimet. Funeral service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donation in Doreen's memory may be made to the Salvation Army, 6 Baxter St., Quincy, MA 02169. For on line condolences, please visit www.dewarefuneralhome.com. Deware Funeral Home 617-472-1137 www.dewarefuneral.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 24, 2019