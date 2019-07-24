Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deware Funeral Home
576 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 472-1137
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Ouimet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen J. Ouimet

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doreen J. Ouimet Obituary
Doreen J. (Spence) Ouimet of Weymouth, formerly of Dorchester, entered into rest July 18, 2019, at the age of 85. She was the beloved wife of the late Phillip A. Ouimet; dear daughter of the late James M. Spence and Janet N. (Miller) Spence; devoted mother of Mark Ouimet of Plymouth and Carol Ouimet of Weymouth; cherished grandmother of James "Jay" Ouimet and his wife Amanda of Carver, Danielle (Ouimet) Drane and her husband Brendan of Plymouth; and great-grandmother of Jack and Alice Ouimet. Funeral service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donation in Doreen's memory may be made to the Salvation Army, 6 Baxter St., Quincy, MA 02169. For on line condolences, please visit www.dewarefuneralhome.com. Deware Funeral Home 617-472-1137 www.dewarefuneral.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now