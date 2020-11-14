1/
Doris A. Newberry
1965 - 2020
Doris Ann Newberry, 55, of Holbrook, passed away on November 7, 2020, from an unexpected motorcycle accident. She was born June 3 1965. Doris had a passion for helping anyone in need and enjoyed her job at Road to Responsibility in Braintree, helping special need adults. Her favorite quote was "Where there's a will there is a way". Her strength and kindness will never be forgotten. Beloved wife of Alfred Newberry Jr. Loving mother of Christina Zaino, Kaitlyn Kiley and Justyn Newberry. Dear sister of Cheryl Bell. In accordance with Covid-19 regulations, which require face coverings, social distancing and potential wait times due to limited occupancy, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Braintree, Monday, November 16, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family sincerely requests that donations in her name may be made to Road to Responsibility, 175 Bay State Dr., Braintree, MA 02184. For information and directions, please visit mcmasterfh.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McMaster Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McMaster Funeral Home
86 Franklin St
Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-0838
Memories & Condolences
November 13, 2020
Doris was one of the kindest people I've ever been blessed to know. My walks around the neighborhood will never be the same but ill always remember the long talks, laughs and lunch dates we've shared as happy memories.
Kim & Paul Bachofner
