Doris Ann Newberry, 55, of Holbrook, passed away on November 7, 2020, from an unexpected motorcycle accident. She was born June 3 1965. Doris had a passion for helping anyone in need and enjoyed her job at Road to Responsibility in Braintree, helping special need adults. Her favorite quote was "Where there's a will there is a way". Her strength and kindness will never be forgotten. Beloved wife of Alfred Newberry Jr. Loving mother of Christina Zaino, Kaitlyn Kiley and Justyn Newberry. Dear sister of Cheryl Bell. In accordance with Covid-19 regulations, which require face coverings, social distancing and potential wait times due to limited occupancy, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Braintree, Monday, November 16, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family sincerely requests that donations in her name may be made to Road to Responsibility, 175 Bay State Dr., Braintree, MA 02184. For information and directions, please visit mcmasterfh.com
.