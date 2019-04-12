Doris (Curry) Adams, age 87, of Weymouth passed away April 10, 2019, with her family by her side. Doris was born in Quincy, then raised and educated in Hull. She married her husband, Robert Adams Sr., in 1955 and they settled in the home that they have resided for over 60 years. Doris volunteered at the St. Francis Xavier School Library for over 40 years, where she cataloged the books and has many fond memories of the students. Doris and her husband were famous for spontaneous road trips all over the United States and also being completely dedicated to family, most especially their three grandchildren. Doris was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert Adams Sr. She is survived by her loving children, Bob Adams Jr. and his wife Katie of Weymouth and Cheryl Lavina of Sandwich; and her cherished grandchildren, Jason, Jessica and Shane. Doris was also the sister of Eleanor Senecal of Douglas and the late Barbara Neslusan. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visitation for Doris on Monday, April 15, 2019, from 10-11 a.m. A funeral service in honor of Doris' life will take place in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Weymouth. Donations in memory of Doris may be made to , at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary