Doris B. Capuzzo, age 89, of Kingston, formerly of Dorchester, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late John F. Capuzzo; devoted mother of Marianne Farrell and her husband Edward of Billerica, Ann Marie DeChiara and her husband Michael of Kingston, John F. Capuzzo and his wife Mary Ellen of Pembroke, David Capuzzo and his wife Theresa of Jacksonville, Fla.; loving grandmother of Dominic (Margot), Talia and Anthony DeChiara; Jenna, Kristen and Brendan Capuzzo; and Amanda, Allison and Abigail Capuzzo; loving sister to Jean White and William Tremblay. As a young girl, Doris enjoyed roller skating at the Chez Vous Ballroom and was a member of the St. Brendans bowling League. Throughout her life, arts and crafts, playing bingo, visiting the casinos and traveling brought her great pleasure. Above all, she loved spending time with her family. Visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main Street (Route 106), Kingston, on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services at the Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment followed at Saint Joseph Cemetery, Elm Street (Route 80), Kingston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Doris' memory may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360. For directions and online condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston, 781-585-4453.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 30, 2020