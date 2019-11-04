Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Elizabeth Church
Reedsdale Road
Milton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Darveau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Darveau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Darveau Obituary
Doris (Godin) Darveau, of Milton, died on October 30, 2019 at the Elizabeth Seton Residence in Wellesley. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Eli J. Darveau, she was the loving mother of Dr. Richard T. and his wife Jane (Calvo) of Reading, Susan D. Murphy and her husband Arthur of Milton, Peter J. and his wife Mary (Menna) of Sudbury, Jane M. Clair of Dover and her late husband Mark, and James E. and his wife Linda (Murphy) of Tewksbury. Sister of the late Evelyn Veneziano and Leona Morin, Doris is also survived by ten grandchildren, three great grand-grandchildren, a nephew, two nieces, and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Doris was born and raised in Madison, Maine, daughter of the late Ida (LeClair) and Xavier Godin. She was a compassionate Nurse who trained at the Sisters' Hospital in Waterville, Maine. She was also a talented artist who enjoyed painting, crafts and cooking. Most of all, Doris loved her family which was the cornerstone of her life. She will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure to have known and loved her. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Saint Elizabeth Church, Reedsdale Road in Milton, MA. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting period will also be on Thursday, from 9 - 9:45 a.m. at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square. Interment in Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Elizabeth Seton Residence, 125 Oakland St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. See www.dolanfuneral.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -