Doris Elaine (Boyre) Berlo, 75, of Weymouth passed away on August 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Doris was born and raised in South Boston by her parents M.Grace (Provenzano) Boyre and Harry L Boyre. She is predeceased by her brother Thomas Donnarumma and her sister and best friend Joyce G. Wright. She was the loving sister of Carol Ann Berry of Keaau, HI and Ellen C Lucia and her husband Paul of Malden. Doris was predeceased by her husband of 31 years Henry J. Berlo. Doris was the loving mother of Gary Berlo and his wife Laura of Plympton and Grace (Berlo) Willis and her husband Eric of Weymouth. She was "Grammy" to her grandsons Josh Berlo, Zach Berlo and Max Berlo all of Plympton and her granddaughter Erica Willis of Weymouth. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Doris was an amazing wife, mother and human being. She was caring compassionate and had the greatest sense of humor. She was gentle and kind and treated everyone around her like family even if she had just met them. She lived her life being good to people every day, not just on holidays or special occasions. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her, especially the lucky ones who got to love her. Doris was the absolute definition of the word love. May she rest in peace. Doris has requested that no services be held after her passing she just asks that everyone remember her fondly in their hearts. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
