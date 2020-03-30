|
Doris I. (Weaver) Cowles, of Weymouth, died March 28, 2020 at the age of 93. Doris was a very social person. She enjoyed lunches with friends and line dancing. She was the wife of the late Frederick A. Cowles. Loving mother of Roger S. Cowles of Weymouth, the late Russell A. Cowles, and the late Clifford R. Cowles. Grandmother of Rose Fussell, Douglas Cowles and Ashley Cowles. Great-grandmother of Dylan and Olivia Fussell. Sister of the late Alan Weaver and Albert Weaver. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Family and friends may offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Doris may be made to the Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 30, 2020