Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hurley Funeral Home
134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28)
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-2074
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris L. Martin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris L. Martin Obituary
Doris L. (Teece) Martin, of Randolph, passed away May 31, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Martin, she was the loving mother of Kim E. Martin-Noris of Randolph and the late Robert and William Martin; dear grandmother of Jessica Martin, Ashley Noris and the late Gillian Noris; great-grandmother of Rashaad Thomas and Kaiden Taylor; sister of the late Robert Teece and Audrey O'Riley; daughter of the late Robert J. and Doris K. Teece. Doris attended Randolph schools and graduated from Stetson High School. She retired from SSVNA and was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Randolph. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph. For online guest book and directions, please visit us at our web site, www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now