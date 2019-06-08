|
Doris L. (Teece) Martin, of Randolph, passed away May 31, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Martin, she was the loving mother of Kim E. Martin-Noris of Randolph and the late Robert and William Martin; dear grandmother of Jessica Martin, Ashley Noris and the late Gillian Noris; great-grandmother of Rashaad Thomas and Kaiden Taylor; sister of the late Robert Teece and Audrey O'Riley; daughter of the late Robert J. and Doris K. Teece. Doris attended Randolph schools and graduated from Stetson High School. She retired from SSVNA and was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Randolph. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph. For online guest book and directions, please visit us at our web site, www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 8, 2019