Doris L. Sears, age 98 years, of Plymouth, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Beth Israel-Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, following a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Edwin Nelson Sears, and the daughter of the late Peter and Mary Ennis (Borghesani) Ruprecht. Doris was born in Plymouth on June 2, 1922, and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1939 and lived in Plymouth her entire life. She was a long-time member of the Chiltonville Congregational Church, where she was active with the Church Womans Fellowship. Doris was a fabric artist, there was nothing she couldnt create with thread and cloth, always maintaining her unique style. Some of Doris favorite activities were walking the beach and sunbathing on her porch. She also enjoyed going to exercise and was a long standing member of Patty Vaughns step class. Doris also spent countless hours at the Plymouth Library where she was a volunteer for many years. Doris and her husband Ed enjoyed taking adventurous train trips out west and enjoyed spending a few winters in Mexico. Doris was active and independent throughout her whole life. She was still driving her car and was living independently as a forceful inspiration to generations of her family and friends. Her children, grandchildren, and friends spent many wonderful times with her at the family home and on Russell Mills Pond. She will be sadly missed by her children, Wendy Bachman of Plymouth, MA, Jeffrey Sears and his wife Debbie of Ft. Myers, FL, Christine Hallisey of NH, Melvin Sears and his wife Elaine of Gainesville, FL, Walter Sears and his wife Elizabeth of Westford, MA, and five grandchildren, Melissa and Brittany Bachman, Dawn Hallisey, and Gordon and Maxwell Sears. Funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Chiltonville Congregational Church.



