|
|
Doris "Dot" M. (Pinault) Bowman, age 96, of Braintree, entered into eternal life on April 12, 2020, Easter Sunday. Doris was a lifelong Braintree resident. Mrs. Bowman worked at Liggetts Pharmacy in Weymouth Landing for 42 years. She aided in the war effort by working in construction at the Fore River Shipyard. Music was her passion, she sang with the big Bands when they came to Boston and also with her band the "Trail dusters" on several radio stations. Doris belonged to the Belles and Beaux chorus. Dot loved to say: "I may not be the richest person when it comes to money, but I am the richest person when it comes to being loved". Beloved wife of the late Wallace X. Bowman. Devoted mother of Jeanne Gilberto and her husband Jim of Weymouth, Stephen Bowman and his wife Linda of Pembroke and David Bowman and his wife Jeanne of Raleigh, North Carolina. Beloved sister of Edmond Pinault of Wilmington, North Carolina, the late Irene Warren, Gloria Bersani, Omer, Gerald, and Roland Pinault. Loving grandmother to 12 grandchildren, especially Tracy Marble who helped her through her last years keeping her happy and taking lots of pictures for far away family members to enjoy. Great-grandmother to 17. Due to the virus, her burial in Blue Hill Cemetery will be private. Arrangements by the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home Weymouth Landing . Her family wishes to thank the Care One Nursing Home for their professional and compassionate care. For those who wish, donations may be made in her memory to the Salvation Army, 6 Baxter St., Quincy, MA 02169. To leave a message, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 18, 2020