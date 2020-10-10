Doris May (Frink) Coghlan, of Duxbury, passed away on October 4, 2020 at the age of 98. Born in Boston to the late Fred P. and Alice (Drummond) Frink, Doris was the beloved wife of 72 years to the late Maurice "Randy" P. Coghlan, Jr. Loving mother of the late Richard J. Coghlan and his wife Michelle of Bourne, Robert M. Coghlan and his wife Elizabeth of South Chatham, and Maureen P. Canty of Duxbury and her late husband Paul Canty, Sr. Loving grandmother of Paul (PJ) Canty and his wife Heather of Duxbury and Brian Coghlan of Hingham, and great-grandmother of Hannah, Lily and Caroline. Doris was also a loving aunt to her nieces, nephews, and "other daughter", niece Lorraine Alexander, and dear sister of the late Charles J. Frink. Doris was a devoted wife and mother who for a number of years also worked as the office manager for Toabes Hardware Stores. Together with her late husband Randy she helped deliver Meals on Wheels to seniors, and continued service to the community as a volunteer for Sowing Seeds of Marshfield, the Marshfield Senior Center, and South Shore Hospital. Doris had boundless energy and enjoyed many activities that sparked joy in life. She loved the arts and attended classes at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, and also worked locally with the North River Arts Association. Among many other things, Doris was a talented portrait artist. The family wishes to express special appreciation to the staff of the Bay Path Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility of Duxbury for their exceptional care and compassion. Funeral services will be private. Donations in Doris' memory can be made to Crossroads/Camp Wing of Duxbury, by mail to 119 Myrtle Street, Duxbury MA 02332 or online at crossroadsma.org
For online guest book and other helpful information please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com
