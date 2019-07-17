|
|
Doris M. (Toohey) McCue, age 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones in her home on Cape Cod on June 8, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer. Formerly of Weymouth, Doris grew up in Braintree and was the daughter of the late Helen and John Toohey, with her brother, the late Dr. John Toohey, and sister, the late Eleanor Stenberg. A graduate of Regis College, she was a great athlete playing both field hockey and basketball. She was a loyal friend to her close-knit group she fondly referred to as "Club", her lifelong friends of over 70 years. She met her husband, Dr. John J. McCue, on the stairs of the Sacred Heart Church in Weymouth and little did they know that they would later marry in that same church and go on to have 10 children baptized there. Married for 58 years, their love and partnership ran deep. In addition to caring for the children, she collaborated with her husband on every aspect of their lives, including his pediatric practice, supporting him with his office bookkeeping. A renaissance woman, she enjoyed the Boston Symphony and the Museum of Fine Arts as much as her children's many sports events, and, at the same time, could keep a household of 10 children operating like a finely-tuned machine. After her husband passed away, she showed her strength and independence while remaining young at heart. She recently said that she truly enjoyed these past few years as she was able to slow down and appreciate her family, friends and her life both in Florida and Cape Cod. She taught her children how to grow old gracefully and to be grateful for each day. Although only 5'2", Doris' passion for life and family was immeasurable. She instilled in her family the belief that with an education and hard work, they could "Go for the goalpost!" and accomplish whatever they set their mind to achieving. She loved, and was adored by her 10 children, 23 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Doris inspired many with her bravery, love of life and her keen wit. Her spirit will live on with her many friends, family and loved ones including her children, Joyce and husband Mark, Michael and wife Linda, Mark (deceased) and wife Judy, Frank and wife Donalda, Mary and husband Michael, Sean and wife Patty, Annie and husband Michael (deceased), Cathy and husband Julio, P.J. and husband Jerry, and Gina and wife Carol; as well as her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her many friends and admirers. Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Washington St., Weymouth, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at giftfunds.stjude.org/dorismccue. Arrangements by Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, Weymouth. For messages, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from July 17 to July 18, 2019