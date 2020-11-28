To the family of Doris Ewart,

Please accept our heartfelt condolences for the passing of our beloved Doris. She was more than a friend to our family, she was family to us. My husband and I met Doris when we started attending Trinity Church in Marshfield. When my children were born, though she barely knew us, Doris volunteered her time to help this family with triplets. Doris came to our rescue by providing loving arms to hold, feed and rock my children to sleep. She remained a presence in their lives attending 5th grade graduation, confirmation, and filing in as our special family member at a variety of functions. Our family appreciated her affection and attention. I will especially miss the special friendship Doris and I forged over the past 20 years, a short period in her 96 years of life but a significant part in mine. I enjoyed our lunches together and chats on the phone. Conversations with Doris were never dull, she was one smart "cookie", she never forgot a thing. Thank you for sharing her with us, we loved her and will miss her.

Scott, Jane, Matthew, John and Samuel Stout

Jane Stout

Friend