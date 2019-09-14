|
Doris P. "Honey" (Kearns) Moakley, age 89, of Braintree, formerly of S. Boston, passed away September 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Boston, she was raised in South Boston and graduated from South Boston High School. She worked for many years for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Department of Revenue as an executive assistant before retiring. She was a former member of the Castle Island Assn. and was a accomplished artist that enjoyed water color and oil painting, playing the piano, singing, dancing but mostly spending time with family and friends. Beloved wife for 64 years of the late Thomas J., she was the devoted mother of Thomas Moakley and his wife Kathy of Weymouth, Janet Moakley of Wakefield, Patty Hamel and her husband Gordon of Scituate and Donna Devin and her husband Chuck of Scituate and the late Jack Moakley; mother-in-law of Liz Moakley of Falmouth; cherished grandmother of Mike Devin, Joe Devin and Molly Kate Devin-Zajac and her husband Kelly, Ryan Hamel and his wife Samantha, Parker Hamel and his wife Emily, Paul Hamel, and John, Dan and Thomas Moakley; sister of the late Margaret Merrill and Helen Wing. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Tuesday 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth, Wednesday morning at 10:30. Burial in Village Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Marge Crispin Center, 74 Pond St., Braintree, MA 02184. For guest book, please see www.alfreddthomas.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 14, 2019