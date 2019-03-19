|
Dorman Joseph Allen, 91, of Plymouth, passed away on March 16, 2019, at the Plymouth Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. He was the devoted husband of the late Ann Ethel (Reynolds) Allen. Dorman's parents, Joseph and Rose (Danforth) Allen, welcomed their son into their family on July 9, 1927. He was educated in Worcester and graduated from high school in Worcester. For the majority of his life, Dorman worked as a dock worker for the Teamsters Local 25. He had also worked for Jordan Hospital and the Newfield House Nursing Home in his later years. Dorman was an avid golfer and could be seen "teeing off" at every opportunity he could. He was also talented with working in his garden, where he found peace enjoying nature at its best. Dorman would often take an afternoon and go fishing if the opportunity arose. He will be missed by his daughter, Katherine "Katie" Allen of Plymouth; and sons, James "Jim" Allen of Monument Beach, Charles "CJ" Allen of Quincy and Douglas "Doug" Allen of Wareham. He was the grandfather of Nicholas, Cassie, Hannah, and Samie. He was predeceased by a sister and two brothers. Donations in Dorman's memory may be made to the Cranberry Hospice, Inc., or BID Hospital Plymouth, www.bidplymouth.org or Plymouth Rehabilitation & Healthcare Activities Dept. www.plymouthrehab.com, Funeral services will be private. For online guest book visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 19, 2019