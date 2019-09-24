Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 821-4600
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothea Preston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothea E. Preston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothea E. Preston Obituary
Dorothea Ellen (Hoffman) Preston, of Merrimack, N.H., formerly of Randolph, Mass., entered into rest on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the age of 94. Born in Chelsea, Mass., she was the loving daughter of the late Max and Ruth (Gershoff) Hoffman. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul Preston; devoted mother of the late Robert Preston and his surviving wife Lana, Anne L. D'Amico and her late husband Joseph, Davida B. Preston and the late Joel Preston; cherished grandmother of Carl Preston, Rachel Law, James Brevard, Hayley Preston, Riley Preston, Kendyll Preston, Danica Preston; and great-grandmother of Isaiah Law, Micah Law, Elena "Ellie" Brevard and Phaul James "PJ" Brevard. A memorial service will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, Canton, Mass., on Thursday, September 26, at 10:30 a.m., followed by a private family burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, Mass. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to the , Eastern New England Division, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothea's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
Download Now