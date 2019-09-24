|
Dorothea Ellen (Hoffman) Preston, of Merrimack, N.H., formerly of Randolph, Mass., entered into rest on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the age of 94. Born in Chelsea, Mass., she was the loving daughter of the late Max and Ruth (Gershoff) Hoffman. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul Preston; devoted mother of the late Robert Preston and his surviving wife Lana, Anne L. D'Amico and her late husband Joseph, Davida B. Preston and the late Joel Preston; cherished grandmother of Carl Preston, Rachel Law, James Brevard, Hayley Preston, Riley Preston, Kendyll Preston, Danica Preston; and great-grandmother of Isaiah Law, Micah Law, Elena "Ellie" Brevard and Phaul James "PJ" Brevard. A memorial service will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, Canton, Mass., on Thursday, September 26, at 10:30 a.m., followed by a private family burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, Mass. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to the , Eastern New England Division, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 24, 2019