Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothea Cheverie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothea L. Cheverie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothea L. Cheverie Obituary
Dorothea L. (Kofinke) Cheverie, 88, formerly of Whitman and Rockland, died Thursday, February 13, 2020, after a period of failing health. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis J. Cheverie. Born in Weymouth and raised in Braintree, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Charlotte (Ross) Kofinke. Prior to her retirement, Dorothea had worked many years as a nurse's aide in nursing homes around the South Shore area. She loved traveling with her husband Lou, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family, always viewing them as the "most important" thing in her life. She is survived by her loving children, Richard Cheverie and his wife Paula of Pembroke, Paul Cheverie and his wife Michelle of Whitman, Donna Sampson and her husband Brad and Deborah Pickering and her husband Donald all of Pembroke. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, February 21, from 6 - 8 p.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 @ the rotary) Whitman. Burial will be held at a later date in the Center Cemetery, Hanover. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to a favorite . For full obituary, online condolences and directions please visit www.blanchardfc.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothea's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blanchard Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -