|
|
Dorothy A. Carney (Reynolds), age 78, of Brockton, formerly of Dorchester, passed away August 30, 2019. at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Boston, she was raised in Jamaica Plain and Hyde Park. She worked for many years as a Clerk at the Bank of New England and was a devoted mother and enjoyed spending time with her family. Beloved longtime partner of Robert Robison of Brockton. Mother of Ben Benson of Woburn, Michele Moran and her husband Joseph of Halifax, Dawn Carney and her husband Lee Brody of Somerville, and Jackie Hagan and her husband John of Westwood. Mother-in-law of the late Linda Benson. Sister of the late Jane Kenney, Richard Reynolds and Carole Reynolds. Also survived by 21 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends invited to attend a memorial service at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., Canton, Saturday, September 7, at 11 a.m. Visiting hours prior to the service from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Compassionate Care Hospice, 100 Myles Standish Blvd., Taunton, MA 02780. For guest book see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 4, 2019