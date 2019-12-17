|
Dorothy A. (Couilliard) Cohen, age 85, of Marshfield, formerly of Stoughton, died peacefully, Monday, December 9, 2019, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth, in the comfort of her loving family. Dorothy was born in Boston and raised by the late Irving and Mildred (Harlow) Couilliard. She was a graduate of the Saint Elizabeth's Hospital School of Nursing and had lived in Marshfield for four years, previously in Stoughton for thirty-five years. She was employed as a registered nurse and had worked for many years at Newton-Wellesley Hospital. Dorothy was dedicated to her family, especially to her four sons and her cherished grandchildren. Devoted mother of Philip V. Petrocelli of Laguna Niguel, Calif., Paul A. Petrocelli of Scituate, Michael A. Petrocelli and his wife Tami of Hull, and Mark J. Petrocelli and his wife Tammy of Scituate. Loving grandmother of Christina Petrocelli, Danielle Petrocelli, Michael Petrocelli, Rebecca Schmid and her husband Andrew, Nicholas Petrocelli, and Mia Petrocelli. Dear sister of Ann Daly and her husband Bernard of Andover. At the request of the family, funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 17, 2019