Dorothy A. (Gallagher) "Dottie" Jackson of Quincy, died April 1, 2019. Dottie adored her family, especially her beloved partner of many years, Kevin. She was very crafty and enjoyed painting and making flower arrangements. She also enjoyed reading and knitting. Dottie worked for American Airlines as an airline attendant and then in the Norfolk Sheriff Office for Mike Bellotti answering phones and was in charge of the smoke alarms and bomb scares. She had a very strong relationship with her aides, Pet, Lorraine, Patricia, and Claire, all of whom she considered close friends as well as caretakers. Dottie was a sweet, loving woman with a beautiful smile. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Soulmate of the late Kevin Mahoney, she is survived by Kevin's beloved children and grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Robert J. Walsh; grandmother of Christopher and Patrick Walsh. Also survived by her loving cat, Thatcher. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A funeral home service will be celebrated on Monday at 12 p.m. Cremation will follow. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 4, 2019