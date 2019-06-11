Dorothy A. Wilson of Weymouth passed away on June 5, 2019, at the age of 92. She was born and raised in Charlestown and was a lifelong resident of Weymouth. A proud graduate of Boston Girls High School in 1944, she was a lifelong fan of all the Boston sport teams especially the Bruins. Dorothy is the beloved mother of John G. Wilson of Norwell, Stephen J. Wilson of Weymouth and Edward N. Wilson of Fla., Colleen A. Wilson of Abington, Ann M. Hobbs of Fla., and Patricia M. Wilson of Fla. She also leaves her sister, Cecelia Hunt of Weymouth; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Dorothy was predeceased by her beloved husband, John C. Wilson, and her brothers, Neil, James and Daniel Leonard, and her sister, Margaret Kelly. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visiting hours for Dorothy on Thursday, June 13, from 4-8 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) S. Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather at the funeral home for a celebration of Dorothy's life on Friday at 9:30 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass which will take place at the Sacred Heart Church in Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory Dorothy A. Wilson to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 12284. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.ccshepherd.com or call 781-337-0050. Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary