|
|
Dorothy Allen passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019, at age 87. She was the loving wife of husband John C. Allen for 48 years. She is survived by her children, Linda and her husband Eddie, Susan and her husband Ed, Karen and her husband Adam, John (Scott) and his wife Lisa, and Debra. She was the loved grandmother of Marisa, Kate, Dan, Nate, Ian, Isabel, Alex and Emily; loving aunt of Mark, Rob and David; and sister-in-law, Carol. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother, Bruce McCallum. Visitation will take place tomorrow, Friday, March 29, from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. Funeral service to follow at First Trinitarian Congregational Church, 381 Country Way, Scituate, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the online at Arthritis.org. Words of comfort may be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 28, 2019