Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
(781) 545-0196
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Allen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Allen Obituary
Dorothy Allen passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019, at age 87. She was the loving wife of husband John C. Allen for 48 years. She is survived by her children, Linda and her husband Eddie, Susan and her husband Ed, Karen and her husband Adam, John (Scott) and his wife Lisa, and Debra. She was the loved grandmother of Marisa, Kate, Dan, Nate, Ian, Isabel, Alex and Emily; loving aunt of Mark, Rob and David; and sister-in-law, Carol. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother, Bruce McCallum. Visitation will take place tomorrow, Friday, March 29, from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. Funeral service to follow at First Trinitarian Congregational Church, 381 Country Way, Scituate, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the online at Arthritis.org. Words of comfort may be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
Download Now