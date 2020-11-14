Dorothy (Dean) Aspinwall died on November 11, 2020 at her home in Hanover, NH. Born in Springfield, MA, attended Needham High School and Cedar Crest College. Married Duncan Aspinwall in 1956. They raised their sons Mark, Brian, and Dwight in Westwood and at Long Pond in Maine. In 1987, Dorothy and Duncan retired to Falmouth, and in 2014, they moved to Hanover, NH. She studied landscape design, and volunteered for many organizations in Massachusetts. She will be remembered for her grace and charm and warmth. She leaves her husband of 64 years, three sons, and eight adored grandchildren. Her ashes will be interred at the Church of the Messiah in Woods Hole. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
.