Dorothy C. (Carew) Agres, age 86, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, November 21, 2019, in the comfort of her loving family. Born in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Samuel J. and Philomena (Lundrigan) Carew, she was raised and educated there and graduated from the former Holy Name High School. Dorothy lived in Norwell for ten years, previously in Quincy for thirty years, and earlier in Brooklyn. Dorothy was a dedicated and loving mother and especially devoted herself to helping raise her grandchildren. Beloved wife of the late James J. Agres. Devoted mother of James P. "J.P." Agres of Holbrook, Maryann Croke and her husband Dennis of Norwell, and Joan M. Jones of Braintree and her fiance Kevin McMahon. Loving grandmother of Devon N. Croke, Stephanie R. Croke, Olivia G. Croke, Jake K. Croke, Alexa N. Jones, Zachary J. Jones, and Gabriella H. Jones. She was predeceased by her siblings, Mary F. Sullivan, Ann T. McGuinness and Michael J. Carew. Dorothy is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Monday, November 25 at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea Street, Quincy at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Sunday 2-5 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 23, 2019