Dorothy C. "Dot" (Carl) Murray of Weymouth, died May 4, 2019, at the age of 86. Born in Dorchester to a Navy family, Dot spent much of her childhood living in different parts of the country, most notably in Oahu, Hawaii, during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Her family then lived for a time in San Diego, Calif., and Norfolk, Va., eventually settling in Weymouth, where she attended high school and lived the rest of her life. Dot worked for a number of years for the Weymouth School system. Most of all, she cherished her role as a wife, mom and grandmother. Family was everything to her. She was the beloved wife of 67 years to George L. "Bud" Murray; loving mother of Bob Murray of Waltham, Bill Murray of South Weymouth, Cheryl DiCiaccio and her husband Jeff of Hopedale, and Patrick Murray and his wife Monica of Jamaica Plain; cherished grandmother of Acacia, Joseph and Michael DiCiacco, Nicholas, Jessica and Joshua Murray, Alyssa Bosse; and great-grandson Nolan. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. South Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. A funeral service will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial at a later date. Donations in Dot's memory may be made to Brookhaven Hospice MA LLC, 114 Turnpike Road, Suite 206, Westborough, MA 01581. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 7, 2019