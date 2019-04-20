Home

Dorothy Chase, MD, a pioneer among women physicians who cared for patients around the globe as a medical missionary and locally as a private practitioner and school doctor, died April 9, 2019, in Milton, Mass., following a courageous battle against Alzheimers disease. She was 84. She was one of the founding members of North River Medical Associates, which had offices in Hanover and Rockland, until her retirement in 2007. She also served as the school doctor for the Norwell Public Schools for over 25 years. She is survived by her daughters, ElizaBeth Cloutier., Barbara Cooper and Carole Reilly, their spouses, and her eight grandchildren. Visiting hours will be at the McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 30 Central Street, Norwell, on Wednesday, April 24, from 4 - 7 p.m. A celebration of her life will be held at Church Hill United Methodist, 11 Church Street, Norwell on Thursday, April 25, at 11a.m. with a collation to follow in the Fellowship Center (ice cream will, of course, be served). Dorothy cherished the color yellow, and the family respectfully asks those who attend to wear it proudly in her honor. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Dorothys name to . www.doctors withoutborders.org.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 20, 2019
