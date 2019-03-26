Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
(781) 545-0196
For more information about
Dorothy Cody
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Cody
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Cody

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Cody Obituary
Dorothy Cody, age 76, of Plymouth, passed away March 23, 2019, in Boston. She was a daughter of the late Peter and Adele Bubon; loving mother of Linda Rahnasto, her husband Lauri of Groton, Deborah Jordan of Scituate, Sheila Levesque, her husband Daniel of Mashpee, Sandra MacLeod, her husband Todd of Middleborough, and John Gunnery of Plymouth; cherished grandmother of Kirsten, Eric, Christine, Jessica (deceased), Matthew, Daniel Jr., Taylor, Michelle, Charlie, Sara, and Shaymus; beloved great-grandmother of Addilyn, Brendan and Nolan. She is survived by her brother, Ronald Bubon of South Carolina. Dorothy loved doing puzzles, especially the NY Times crossword, which she would do in pen. She enjoyed reading, traveling the country and relaxing at the beach. She enjoyed spending time with her loving dog companion, Buddy, who brought her much joy and happiness with his unconditional love. Dorothy worked for many years at Putnam Investments and as Senior Fund accountant at State Street Corp. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. A funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. from St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St., Scituate. In lieu of flowers, save a dog's life by donating to the MSPCA in Dorothy's memory. Words of comfort may be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
Download Now