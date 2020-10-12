Dorothy Elizabeth (Hobart) Cappola, age 83, Whitman and for most of her life, Braintree, passed away on October 8, 2020 after a courageous, tenacious four-year battle with lung fibrosis and pulmonary hypertension. Born on October 23, 1936 in Weymouth, Dotty, as she was known, was the daughter of the late Flora Elizabeth Cannon and Frank Wallace Hobart of Braintree. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Cappola, Sr., whom she, family, and caregivers, nursed for two years at home after he suffered a debilitating stroke. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Kenneth and Ray Hobart; and her sister, Carol Durgin. She is survived by her daughter, Diane Wallace, and her three sons: William Cappola, Jr., James Hickey and his husband, Michael Hopper, and Robert (Lizabeth) Ginder. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home South Weymouth at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Johns Church, Quincy at 10 a.m.. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Dotty may be made to the Brigham and Womens Lung Center (https://giving.brighamandwomens.org/
