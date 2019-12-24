|
|
Dorothy E. "Dottie" (Callahan) Deiss, of Braintree, formerly of Randolph and So. Boston, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 21, 2019 at the age of 91. Daughter of the late Michael J. and Lillian M. (Hartig) Callahan. "Dottie" was born in Boston grew up in So. Boston and has lived in Braintree for the past 60 years. She worked as an Operator for New England Telephone Co. for about 15 year before retiring to care for here 5 children and her mother. She was a veracious reader and was very interested in medicine and nutrition. She was especially grateful to her Cardiologist of 30 years, Dr. Michael Hession. Her greatest joy however came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dorothy will be lovingly remembered by her family for her kindness, generosity, strength and fierce independence. She is the beloved wife of the late William L. Deiss and the loving mother of Gayle C. Kyett and her late husband Ted of Braintree, Louis P. Deiss and his wife Fruma Yehiely of Chicago, Ill., Lauren A. Dyer and her husband Richard of Braintree, Judith M. Shrem and her husband Leslie of N.J. and Heidi E. McCaffrey and her husband Scott of Maine. She was predeceased by her brother Gerald Callahan and sister Julia Hashberger. She was the devoted "Nana" to her grandchildren Jessica, Grace, Emily, Courtney, Jennifer, Nimrod, Elad, Bailey, Rory, Max, Sam, and Lauren as well as her great-grandchildren Julia, Gwen, Willow, Brandon, Lucas and Benjamin. She was also the loving aunt Jackie Callahan and the late Roy Hashberger. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral Mass Friday morning, December 27, 2019 at noon in St. Francis of Assisi Church, So. Braintree Sq. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to; Covenant House New York, 550 10th Ave., New York, NY 10018. To leave a sympathy message please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the directions of the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree MA 02184.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 24, 2019