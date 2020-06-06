Dorothy E. (Cadiero) Horton, age 88, entered into eternal life on May 31, 2020. Dot was born and raised in Malden, lived in Plymouth for many years and most recently in Kingston. She was a longtime member of the Center United Methodist Church in Malden. Dot will always be remembered for her creative spirit, infectious laughter and smile. Her presence would always light up any room. She had a joyous passion for cooking and feeding others. Her most precious love was for her family. She will be truly missed by many. Beloved wife of the late Paul W. Horton. Devoted mother of Paul D. Horton and wife Denise of Pembroke, Cheryl Donahue of Center Harbor, NH, Gary Horton and wife Lynne of Malden, David Horton and wife Siobhan of Plymouth, Julie Horton of Kingston, and Gregg Horton and his fiance Tracey MacDonald of Marshfield. Beloved sister of Robert Cadiero of Bow, NH, the late Mary Evers, Margaret Pollock, Florence Pinkham, Marion Shepherd, Emmanuel Cadiero and George Cadiero. Loving Nana to Kelsey, Kyle, Nichole, Caitlin, Michael, Deirdre, Maxwell, Caitlyn, Christopher, Alicia, Benjamin, Jake, Joel, Matthew, and the late Paul Horton and 7 great-grandchildren. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dot was blessed to have been cared for by her daughter Julie in her later years, to whom her family is grateful for her sacrifice and support. In lieu of flowers, please honor Dorothy's memory by showing acts of kindness and forgiveness towards others. Private memorial service with the Faith Community Church at Manomet Cemetery. Arrangements by the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, Weymouth. For messages, see clancylucid .com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store