Dorothy E. 'Dottie' (Bentley) Parlee, lifelong resident of Braintree, passed away on August 28, 2020 at the age of 95 surrounded by her loving family after a wonderful life. Born in Weymouth, Dottie grew up in Braintree and graduated from Braintree High School, Class of 1942. She then attended Boston University. As a young woman, she worked for Bank of Boston and later worked in the accounting department for Grossmans. Dottie had a passion for animals and had many pets over the years including those she rescued. She also loved spending time at the beach, most especially Myrtle Beach, and taking long walks with her dogs. She was an active member of the Braintree Drum and Bugle Corps for many years when her children were members. She was simply a kind and generous soul who always put her family first and will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Dottie was the wife of the late John Robert 'Bob' Parlee. She was the loving mother of Donna Evans and her husband, Bob, of Fort Myers, FL, Bob Parlee and Robin of Myrtle Beach, SC, Nancy Koerner and her husband, George, of Myrtle Beach, SC, Don Parlee and Patricia Toomey of Braintree and Grace Parlee and Don MacPherson of Sagamore Beach. She was also the devoted grandmother of six grandsons; Josh, Nate and Jake Evans and Tim, Dan and Dave Koerner. She is also survived by nine great grandchildren and her beloved pets. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, September 2nd, from 5:00 -8:00 PM at the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A private Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 3rd, with a burial to follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the MSPCA-Angell, 350 S Huntington Ave, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
.