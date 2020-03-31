|
|
Dorothy E.A. "Dody" MacNichol, 91, of Carver, passed away on March 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bennett R. MacNichol. She is survived by her daughters, Sharen Crawford of Carver and Janice Hernandez of N.H. Dorothy was the loving grandmother of Lara Phippen, Christopher Crawford, Riche Hernandez , Ryan Hernandez and the late Laura Hernandez. She also leaves behind her great-grandchildren, Richard, Benjamin, Rebecca, Alysia, Nicholas, Zack, Adian and Cameryn. Dorothy also had a great great-grandson, Lincoln. Dorothy was the second youngest of 11 siblings, who all preceded her in death. She was also the aunt to many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was born in New York, May 22, 1928. Throughout her life she lived in N.Y., Hingham, Fla., N.H., and Carver. She was a loving unique woman. She will be missed dearly by her friends and family.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 31, 2020