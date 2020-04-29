|
Dorothy F. "Dottie" Kessinger, 76, of Hull, and Daytona Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020, after a brief illness. Her husband of 56 years, Bob, was by her side. Dottie was born and raised in Dorchester, to the late Wallace and Dorothy (Keith) Daggett. She and Bob moved to Hull in 1971, where they raised their four children. Dottie was active in Hull Youth Hockey and the Hull Boosters Club, and she could always be found on the sidelines of her kids' sporting events. Family meant everything to Dottie, also known as "Honey" after her oldest grandson gave her the nickname. She is survived by her sons Robert Jr. (Deborah) of Southborough, and Daniel (Laurie) of Reading; her daughters Laurie of Hull, and Jeanne Brown (Chris) of Wayland; her beloved grandchildren Keith, Nolan, Evan, CJ, Claudia, Lindsey, Thomas, Colin, and Katherine*; and a large extended family. Due to Covid-19, services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dotties memory to Hull Boosters, PO Box 305, Hull, MA 02045, or to a .
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 29, 2020