|
|
Dorothy F. (Sheehan) Sawaya, 95, of Rockland, died on August 17, 2019, at the South Shore Rehabilitation Center in Rockland. Dorothy was the loving wife of James F. Sawaya. She was born in Boston, April 1, 1924, to the late Daniel and Jennie (Drummond) Sheehan. Mrs. Sawaya worked for many years as a stitcher for the Columbia Belt Company and retired in 1976. She was a member of the Mothers Club at Cathedral Grammar School in Boston, the Mothers Club at South Bay Union and a member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary of Abington. Dorothy enjoyed spending her time sewing and making clothing. More than anything, she loved being with her grandchildren. Dorothy was the mother of June C. Manning and her husband Thomas of Rockland, James J. Sawaya of Rockland and the late Jane C. O'Connor. She was the sister of the late Daniel J. Sheehan, Margaret M. Flaherty, William H. Sheehan, John D. Sheehan, Eleanor C. Caulfield and Robert D. Sheehan. Dorothy will be dearly missed by her six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews. The family welcomes friends and loved ones to celebrate Dorothy's life on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home, 135 Union Street, Rockland. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 9 a.m. at Holy Family Church. Burial will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 20, 2019