Dorothy Helen (Lawlor) Fenick, 84 years of age, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 from Alzheimer's. Dorothy was a devoted wife of the late Conrad Fenick for over 45 years and a loving mom to Deirdre Fenick of South Boston and Elizabeth Fenick of Medford. She was born and raised in Boston, a daughter of the late James and Francis (Donahue) Lawlor, along with her three sisters. Predeceased by her sisters Anne Harrington and Mary McKnight, she leaves her beloved sister Claire Devine, and her brother-in-law Thomas Devine. She was also a loving and caring Aunt to many nieces and nephews. She attended Boston's Teacher College and later received her Master's Degree in Education from Boston University. For many years her career was as an elementary school teacher in Quincy and she later went on to work as a bookkeeper for the Boston Catholic Cemetery Association. She was a longtime resident of Braintree where she raised her family, a parishioner of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, and was a very active volunteer spending her time teaching English as a second language, sorting donated books at the Braintree Thayer Public Library, answering the phones at the Braintree Senior Center, and wrapping gifts at Christmas to raise money for the South Shore Humane Society. Dorothy was an avid reader, gardener of flowers, and lover of cats. She enjoyed the beach, trips to the Cape, had a strong appreciation for the theatre and fine arts, and enjoyed all music especially the Boston Symphony. Visiting hours will be at the Mortimer N. Peck - Russel Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington Street, Braintree, Tuesday, September 24, from 4 - 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at St Thomas More, Elm Street and Hawthorn Road, Braintree on Wednesday, September 25, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree at 11:45 a.m. Memorial donations can be made to the .
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 23, 2019