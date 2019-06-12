Dorothy L. (Hirtle) Annis, of Quincy, died June 9, 2019. Dorothy's life revolved entirely around her loving family. She was always thinking of others before herself. When her mother was ill, Dorothy stepped right in and cared for her for seven years allowing her to live with dignity in her own home. She enjoyed cleaning and maintaining her home, taking care of the family pets, and was an avid bowler. Beloved wife of the late Dean Annis Sr. Loving mother of Sherry Annis and her husband Vernon Glynn of Rockland, Dean Annis Jr. of Quincy, and Douglas Annis of Rockland. Sister of George Hirtle of Brookfield, Owen Hirtle of Brewster, and the late Walter Hirtle Jr. and June Fazio. Grandmother of Matthew, Heather, and Timothy Richards. Also survived by 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday from 9 -11 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A funeral service will follow on Thursday at 11 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to MSPCA, Attn: Donation, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary