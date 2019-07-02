|
Dorothy M. (Robinson) Bosworth, age 92, of Braintree, died peacefully, Monday, June 24, 2019, at South Shore Hospital, in the comfort of her loving family. Dorothy was born in Weymouth, to the late Margaret E. (Thistle) and Edward O. Robinson. She was a graduate of Weymouth High School, Class of 1944, and had lived in Braintree for most of her life. She was a dedicated homemaker and mother and had also worked as a bookkeeper in her familys business at The Quincy Sun. Dorothy was accomplished at knitting, braiding rugs and painting. Beloved wife for sixty-two years of the late Henry W. Bosworth, Jr., founder and publisher of The Quincy Sun newspaper. Devoted mother of Gail A. Happel and her husband Fred of Weymouth, Linda M. Harrison and her husband Ben of Randolph, Donna J. Gray and her husband David of Pembroke, Dorothy L. Newman of Quincy, and Robert H. Bosworth and his wife Amy of Halifax. Loving grandmother of Fred Happel and his wife Julie of Weymouth, James Happel and his wife Wendy of Abington, Brian Harrison of Randolph, Amy Vickery and her husband Jason of Halifax, Michelle Wright and her husband Joseph of Duxbury, Kimberly Gray and Jared Anderson of Plympton, Kellie Newman of Quincy, Jay Bosworth Newman of New Jersey, and Lindsay Bosworth. Great-grandmother of Michael Happel, Sean Happel, and Caitlin Happel, Julian and Harrison Wright, Cameron Vickery, and Hailey Anderson. The last of four siblings, Dorothy was predeceased by Roy Robinson, Virginia Swallow, and Mildred Picciano and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. At the request of the family, private graveside services were conducted at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For those who wish, donations in Dorothys memory may be made to the Salvation Army of Quincy, 6 Baxter Street, Quincy, MA 02169 or the , 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. The Bosworth family would like to express their appreciation to the caring staff and healthcare providers at the John Scott House for their dedication and loving care for Dorothy. Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, MA 02169. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 2, 2019