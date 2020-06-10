Dorothy M. (McCarthy) Couture, of Weymouth, died June 7, 2020. Dorothy always enjoyed gardening but most especially she enjoyed spending time with her beautiful family. She will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved her. Beloved wife of the late Clement Couture. Loving mother of Paul Couture of Marshfield, Richard Couture of Boston, Jane Richardson and her husband, William, of Florida, Judy White and her husband, Russ of Plymouth, and the late John and Jean Couture. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 9 great- grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dorothy's funeral Mass on Thursday, June 11, in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Cremation will follow. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, # 200, Framingham, MA 01701. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. Arrangements by McDonald Keohane Funeral Home.



