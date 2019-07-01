Dorothy M. "Dottie" (Bryant) Fitzgerald, of Weymouth, 86, passed away with her family by her side on June 27, 2019. Dottie grew up in South Boston and graduated in 1949 from South Boston High School. Dottie was a Supervisor for New England Telephone Company. She was an avid Patriots fan who was a season ticket holder for over 40 years. Dottie enjoyed her Monday night Bingo and weekly Saturday night gatherings with family and friends. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Fitzgerald. Loving mother of Stephen J. Fitzgerald and his wife Jeanne of Adams, Judith A. Corbett and her husband Joseph of Weymouth, John K. Fitzgerald and his wife Mary of Bridgewater, Linda M. Garner and her husband John of Weymouth, Susan M. Hanifan and her husband Sean of Weymouth, Kerin R. McGonagle of Braintree and the late Michael E. Fitzgerald. Dear sister of George Bryant of Norwood, Ruthie Bryant of Weymouth, Edward Bryant of Beverly and the late James Bryant. Cherished Grammie of Andre, Laura, Joseph, Lindsay, Michael, Christopher, John, SarahAnn, Michael, Matthew, Olivia, Kelsey, Julia, Leah and Cailyn and 7 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, July 5, 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Albert the Great Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In memory of Dottie, please consider a donation to: Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr, Rockland, MA 02370. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger from July 1 to July 2, 2019