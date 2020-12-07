Dorothy M. (Kearns) French, a longtime resident of Holbrook, passed away at home on December 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Donald French. Loving mother of Richard French and wife Anne of Hinsdale, Stephen French and wife Pamela of Hanson, Edward French and wife Arlene of Raymond, NH, and Margaret French of E. Freetown. Cherished grandmother of Joshua French, Melissa Brayall, Brian, Patrick, and Caitlin French, Valerie, Sarah, Audrey, and Emily Dors, and the late Matthew French. Devoted sister of Anne Moriarty and husband Dan of Holbrook, and the late Peggy Wittels and husband Mark. Daughter of the late Edward and Margaret Kearns. Also survived by 1 great-grandchild. Dorothy was a student loan officer at South Shore National Bank and a business manager at St. Francis of Assisi Parish. She also volunteered at the St. Francis of Assisi School office where she loved the children. Dorothy touched everyone's life with her kindness and love. Her family and her friends were the most important part of her life. Even when she could no longer go out to visit, she would keep in touch via phone calls to offer comfort and her friendship for all those in her life. A graveside service will be held at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree on Tuesday, December 8, at 11a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to go in procession from the Hurley Funeral Home, 127 So. Franklin St. (Rt. 37) in Holbrook at 10:40 a.m. Covid-19 precautions will be in place. A memorial Mass and reception with the family will be scheduled in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory can be made to Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, P.O. Box 302, Maryknoll, NY 10545 or Community Nurse Home Care, 62 Center Street, Fairhaven, MA 02719. For online guestbook and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com
.