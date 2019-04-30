Dorothy Marie (Kelly) Wall of Weymouth, passed away April 23, 2019. Dorothy was born in Quincy, October 18, 1926. She attended St. Joseph's Elementary School in Quincy Point, graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Weymouth Landing in 1944 and Fisher College in Back Bay with an associate's degree in Business in 1946. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Jerome's Church for 65 years. Dorothy lived a long, full and rich life. She shared many stories of her childhood, her loving mother and father, grandparents, and her sister and brothers. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She opened her heart and home to all who needed a hug and a cup of tea. Always thinking of others, Dorothy poured out her life for her family, friends and the community of Weymouth. She loved belonging to the Weymouth Newcomer's Club, where she enjoyed the support and friendship of that community of women for 65 years. Dorothy was an adventurous woman who by her example taught her children to never be afraid to try new things. For instance, she rode her son's dirt bike, cross country skied in her sixties, flew in a hot air balloon and soar plane. She would join in all her young children's sports including street hockey and body surfing. She is to blame for her children's love of all Boston sports teams. Because of her green thumb, veggie gardens and house plants thrived. Her family loved her with all their hearts and she will be missed by all who knew her. Beloved wife of the late Thomas C. Wall Sr., she was the loving mother of Michael Wall and his wife of Eileen of Mattapoisett, Margaret Parker and her husband Richard of Colorado, Patricia Lovekin and her husband Jonathan of Colorado, Thomas Wall Jr. and his wife Elizabeth of Lynn and Francis Wall and his wife Lindsay of Washington; dear sister of Colonel Leo Kelly, USMC retired of Va., Lawrence Kelly of Abington, and the late Thomas, James, Gerald and Eileen; cherished Grammy of Michael, Kimberly, Alyson, Eric, Lola, Annabelle and Emmaline. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, May 3, 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth, at 12 p.m. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, on Monday, May 6, at 1:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781- 335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary