Dorothy R. (Parkin) Wiltshire, of Plymouth, formerly of Braintree and Quincy, passed away on November 30, 2020, at the age of 96. Born in Boston, Dorothy was raised and educated in Dorchester. For many years, she worked as a typist. Dorothy's true calling was art; she was an extremely talented painter. Dorothy drew illustrations for a poetry book that she and her late husband Henry created. She was a kind and loving woman who will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Beloved wife for 45 years of the late Henry C. Wiltshire. Loving stepmother of numerous stepchildren. Dorothy is also survived by many step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, December 7, from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree, immediately followed by private funeral service in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
