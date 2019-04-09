|
|
Dorothy "Dot" (Feher) Sullivan, age 89, of Naples, Fla., Milton and Harwich Port, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, after a long illness, with her devoted daughter by her side. Dot was born to the late Ladislas and Margaret (Magocsy) Feher in New Brunswick, N.J. She graduated from The College of St. Elizabeth and went on to earn a master's degree in Social Work from Boston College. She married John J. Sullivan in 1954 and spent the next many years raising her three children. Dot had been a permanent resident of Naples, Fla., and previously had lived in Milton. She enjoyed summers in Harwich Port and Chatham for much of her life. She began her career as a social worker with the former Family Counseling and Guidance Centers, working in Quincy and Braintree. Dorothy also worked as a school adjustment counselor with the Millis and Needham public school systems. She was a talented artist; best known for her watercolor paintings. Dorothy and her late husband, John, were former members of the Stonebridge Country Club of Naples, Fla., The Neighborhood Club of Quincy, The Wychmere Harbor Club and Eastward Ho Golf Club, Cape Cod. Most of all, Dot was dedicated to her family and especially to her two cherished granddaughters, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments. Beloved wife for forty-nine years of the late John J. Sullivan. Devoted mother of Ladd R. Sullivan and his wife Carrie Burkle of Los Angeles, CA, Gregory J. Sullivan and his wife Elizabeth of Milton, and Christine D. Sullivan of Naples, Fla., and Harwich Port. Loving grandmother of Caroline and Macy Sullivan, both of Milton. Dorothy was the last of three siblings and was predeceased by her sister, Margaret Donovan, and her brother, John Feher. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Saturday, April 13, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Agatha Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Friday 4-7 p.m. Interment Milton Cemetery. For those who wish, donations in Dorothys memory may be made to Catholic Charities, 275 West Broadway, Boston, MA 02127. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 9, 2019